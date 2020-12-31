Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $914,750.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enova International stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

