Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $914,750.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Enova International stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.33.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
