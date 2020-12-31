Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 1.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 15,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.74.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.