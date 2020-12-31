Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of EPD opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $162,401,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

