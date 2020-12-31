Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.47

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 693735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Envista by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envista by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 388.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 51.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

