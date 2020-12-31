EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

