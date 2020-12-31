EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,497 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,142 call options.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 83,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

