Equal Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Equal has a total market cap of $84,455.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00296674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01987630 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

