Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Trading Up 41.7%

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) shares were up 41.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 10,742,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 864% from the average daily volume of 1,114,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Equillium Company Profile (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.