EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 2,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

