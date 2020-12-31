Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.42. 167,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,377. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.84. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.92.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3540234 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

