Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and BitForex. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $237,108.69 and approximately $6,560.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

