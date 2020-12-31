Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, LATOKEN, DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, DDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex, Mercatox, Coinlim and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

