Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) versus Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Critical Comparison

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergy and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.38 $669.90 million $2.89 18.71 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evergy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

