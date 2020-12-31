Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of ES traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

