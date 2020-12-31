Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

EPM opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

