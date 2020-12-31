EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $398,210.59

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $398,210.59 and $634,285.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

