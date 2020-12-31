EXRNchain (EXRN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,104.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $33,104.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00295027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.05 or 0.02034259 BTC.

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a token. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXRNchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.