Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $842.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,417,915 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

