Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,060,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

