Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 66.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

