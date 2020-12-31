Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56.
Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,657,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 66.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
