Factom (FCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,846.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003416 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $43,846.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084705 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,580,453 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.