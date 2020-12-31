Fantom (FTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.93 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $43.89 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00562668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00159995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305398 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00082643 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

