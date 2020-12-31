Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.23.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 3,717,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,331. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Farfetch by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 79.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $3,448,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

