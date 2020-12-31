Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $375.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

