Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $375.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
