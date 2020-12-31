Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $103.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

