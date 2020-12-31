FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

