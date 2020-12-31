Financial Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64% Territorial Bancorp 23.90% 7.85% 0.92%

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.15%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.47 $21.03 million $1.20 9.22 Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.76 $22.00 million $2.34 10.35

Territorial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats BCB Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.