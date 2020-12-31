Financial Contrast: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) vs. UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.92 billion 1.66 $8.47 billion $21.03 12.34 UP Fintech $58.66 million 16.37 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 1 5 15 0 2.67 UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus target price of $258.15, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 16.65% 11.23% 0.83% UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52%

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit products; mortgages; currencies; commodities; and equities; and provision of equity intermediation, and equity financing services, as well as offers clearing, settlement and custody services. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, and financing services, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, and lending; private banking and lending services; unsecured loans; and saving and time deposits. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.