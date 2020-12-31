First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 539,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 976,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$278.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.93.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

