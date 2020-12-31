First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $190.59

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.59 and traded as low as $185.04. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 767 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.59.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

