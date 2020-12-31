First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.43

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.43 and last traded at C$22.76, with a volume of 254754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 over the last ninety days.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.