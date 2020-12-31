First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.32. 6,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period.

