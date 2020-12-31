First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) (LON:FKU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) (LON:FKU) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,406.52 ($31.44) and last traded at GBX 2,417.50 ($31.58). 3,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,439 ($31.87).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.99.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (FKU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.