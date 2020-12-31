Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Insider Sells $1,857,985.92 in Stock

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fitbit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,195,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fitbit by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

