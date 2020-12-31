Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Insider Sells $1,857,985.92 in Stock

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.
