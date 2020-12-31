FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $270.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.10. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.