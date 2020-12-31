FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.34. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 689.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 66.5% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the third quarter worth $133,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth $993,000.

