Flit Token (FLT) Price Down 88% This Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 88.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $100.56 and approximately $367.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00427780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,012.13 or 0.99942785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021111 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

