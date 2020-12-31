Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 20,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.