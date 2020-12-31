Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

