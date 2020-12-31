Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $464.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

