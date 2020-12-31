Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $311.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.82 million to $314.90 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

