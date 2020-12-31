Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,203.00

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $10,203.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Free Tool Box Coin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00127939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00181020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00561918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00305797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00082222 BTC.

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. The official website for Free Tool Box Coin is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

