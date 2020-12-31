Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

