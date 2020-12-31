Frontier (FRONT) One Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $2.64 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00130781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00565895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00163478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

