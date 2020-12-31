FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.15

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $45.12. FRP shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 13,229 shares changing hands.

FRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $428.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $97,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,142.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $398,992. 15.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FRP by 502.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FRP by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FRP by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

