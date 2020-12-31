Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Sells $531,250.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTEK. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.