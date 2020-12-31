Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $18.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FULC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

