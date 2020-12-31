Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Down 2.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 353,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fury Gold Mines by 20,215.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the period.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

