Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down to $126.50

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.50, but opened at $118.50. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 2,381 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of £31.54 million and a PE ratio of -42.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.85.

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Company Profile (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.