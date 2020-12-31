FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 28th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 70.37%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on SWK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SWKH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

