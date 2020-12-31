FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 28th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 70.37%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on SWK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SWKH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit